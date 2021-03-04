Griffins welcome limited number of fans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March means hockey to 750 lucky Griffins fans as MDHHS allows limited numbers into Van Andel Arena.

The first home games will be the week before St. Patrick's Day for games against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, March 13th and Tuesday, March 16th. Season ticket holders get first pick for these games and the rest of the season. The Griffins say they will be notifying fans of available tickets for the remainder of the season through the Griffins Nation newsletter.

The team is also offering deals for fans signing up to become Full Season or 20-Game Plan members for the '21-'22 season including access to the best seats in the house and a free pass to AHLTV to see every game from home... if you haven't had enough time there.

Fans not able to attend can still get cardboard cutouts of themselves put in the seats for $50 each. Proceeds benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

The recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services goes into effect Friday, March 5th.