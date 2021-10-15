Griffins welcome back fans with COVID-19 safety measures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the day West Michigan hockey fans have been waiting for - It's the Grand Rapids' Griffins season home opener at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins will hit the ice at 7 p.m. with a sold-out crowd and new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

This is an exciting moment for Griffins fans and the team, given last year no fans were allowed inside Van Andel Arena.

This year the team is ready to put fans back in their seats with new COVID-19 safety measures.

The most changes fans will experience are at the main entrance with tickets being scanned right on your phone or other electronic devices.

All purchases including, swag, drinks, or food will be cashless. No cash will be accepted inside the arena.

Bags will also have to stay at home to maintain a contactless experience unless it's a small purse, medical bag, or skates for a post-game skate.

Fans should also provide proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

And finally, masks are encouraged but not required.

These safety protocols could change throughout the season.

Griffins 2021-22 Guaranteed Home Dates

Fri., Oct. 15 – 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 31 – 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22 – 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19 – 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 – 7 p.m.

Sat., March 5 – 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages now by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

