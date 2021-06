GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department rescued two dogs from a house fire on the city's southwest side Sunday afternoon.

The firefighters arrived to a house fire in the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue SW around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Multiple crews worked to fight the fire while performing a search and opening up the roof.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and two dogs were rescued.