Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRFD: man dies after being hit by steel door Saturday night

Grand Rapids Fire Department
file photo
Grand Rapids Fire Department
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 17:19:58-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a weekend of severe storms, one man is dead, having succumbed to injuries sustained when he was hit by a steel door in a local restaurant.

Captain Bill Smith of the Grand Rapids Fire Department said that firefighters were called to a Sandy Point Beach Restaurant around 10:00 pm on Saturday, June 23, where they discovered a man with traumatic injuries.

Captain Smith confirmed that the man had been struck by a steel door in the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Kent County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday that the man was Tyler Blakslee.

No more details are available, said the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered