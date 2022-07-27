GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a weekend of severe storms, one man is dead, having succumbed to injuries sustained when he was hit by a steel door in a local restaurant.

Captain Bill Smith of the Grand Rapids Fire Department said that firefighters were called to a Sandy Point Beach Restaurant around 10:00 pm on Saturday, June 23, where they discovered a man with traumatic injuries.

Captain Smith confirmed that the man had been struck by a steel door in the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Kent County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday that the man was Tyler Blakslee.

No more details are available, said the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

