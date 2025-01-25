Greg Elzinga sworn in as Calvin University's 13th president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University’s newest president was sworn in Friday.

Greg Elzinga is the 13th president to lead the university, which is nearly 150 years old.

Elzinga is a Calvin alumnus, and he’s a first-generation graduate.

We’re told he has experience spanning decades in global faith-based engagement. He was selected because of his embodiment of the school’s mission of leadership and renewal.

Elzinga voiced his gratitude for the people who helped him along the way, showcasing part of his vision for the university’s future.

“Let us commit to live in ways that this new chapter will be filled with hope, growth and the transformative power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which brings about reconciliation and renewal,” said Elzinga. “Thank you and God bless you.”

The inauguration was filled with pomp and circumstance because of, in part, the university’s upcoming 150th anniversary.

We’re told the university will prioritize strategic enrollment growth as it aims to improve diversity, promoting a lively campus culture and sense of belonging.

Calvin University celebrates its sesquicentennial in 2026.

