Great Food Giveaway returns for 5th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Podcaster and Grand Rapids Griffins announcer, Eric Zane to host a drive-through food giveaway, expecting to feed 150 people in need.

Head to Ervine’s Auto Repair on Stafford St SW in Wyoming starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 20 to get everything you need for a full Christmas dinner (for both humans and fur-family, thanks to the Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance)— plus starting this year, volunteers will be handing out feminine hygiene products for those in need.

As ever, no questions will be asked. Just come down, unlock your trunk, and volunteers will load your vehicle with everything you need to make this holiday merry and bright.

