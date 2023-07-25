GRCC Water Camp teaches kids about careers in public works system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is offering a series of unique career camps for young adults.

Sixth through ninth graders with an interest in the environment, sustainability and STEM can sign up for several summer careers camps offered by GRCC, including a water camp.

It dives into the urban human water cycle and allows campers to learn more about careers in the public works system.

The class is led by Hillary Caron, a water educator with the City of Grand Rapids Water System.

“So, it's really important for young people to realize that there are hundreds of professions between every step of the cycle. And so, this is an opportunity for kids to explore each one of those careers and really get that hands-on feel of actually knowing what it is to be a water professional,” explained Caron.

Manufacturing, woodworking and construction are the three other camps available to students.

For more info on sign-ups and the camps, visit GRCC’s website.

