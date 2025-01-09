GRCC sued by minority-owned architecture firm for alleged discrimination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-based minority-owned architecture firm has filed a lawsuit against Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), alleging the firm was not adequately compensated for a renovation project completed in 2023.

The lawsuit claims that the firm was also denied additional work opportunities based on racial discrimination.

In 2023, GRCC hired SKO Design Group to complete a renovation project at Sneden Hall on the former Davenport campus in downtown Grand Rapids. Attorney Fred Butters, representing SKO, stated in a Zoom interview, “SKO was able to complete the work as required in the project.”

However, according to court documents, SKO has not been paid for its design work on the renovation project. “My client has completed that work and has never been paid anything,” Butters asserted.

During discussions over payment, the lawsuit alleges that a GRCC employee used a racial slur in reference to the SKO's owner. Butters noted that although mediation attempts were made, progress ultimately broke down, leading to the lawsuit.

Concerning the payment dispute, Butters explained, “The college has taken the position that it's the fee should be calculated pursuant to a percentage of construction. And their number is very low, at about $50,000 my client, with the acceleration, with the necessary inclusion of the interior design consultant, and some of the other difficulties that occurred, they believe the number is closer to $170,000.”

SKO submitted a proposal for another project at GRCC's Lakeshore Campus in Holland Township. Butters said, “Our understanding is that that proposal was cost competitive.”

According to court documents, when SKO was asked about not being awarded the Lakeshore project, a GRCC finance director said, “Holland doesn't like to deal with outsiders like you.”

Butters questioned the implications of such a statement, saying, “Well, what does that mean? I don't know, but we do have at least some evidence that racial slurs were used, and now SKO, the only minority pre-qualified contractor, is being excluded from additional work with the college.”

The six-count complaint was moved to federal district court in Grand Rapids in December.

In response to the allegations, GRCC issued the following statement:

“GRCC maintains that all of the claims brought by the plaintiff are unfounded and without merit. Specifically, the College denies the plaintiff's allegations of discrimination as lacking any basis in fact. While the College does not substantively comment on pending litigation, it intends to vigorously defend this case.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

