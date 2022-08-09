GRCC recognized for commitment to student veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has recognized Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) for its commitment to student veterans with a Gold-Level distinction.

GRCC says the award comes after the establishment of its new Veterans Center.

“We are incredibly proud of our student veterans,” says Registrar Valerie Butterfield. “GRCC has a long history of being a veteran-friendly campus, and our new Veterans Center has helped us provide even more support. The Gold Level status reflects our commitment, and our focus on finding even more ways to help veterans transition to college, and be successful.”

The Veterans Center can be found on Level G2 at Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall. We’re told it serves veteran students through workshops, events, one-on-one advice, networking opportunities and more.

