GRCC holds 41st GIANT Awards honoring Black leaders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College held its 41st GIANT Awards and Banquet Saturday evening.

Dr. Patricia Pulliam and Cedric Ward created the event back in 1983.

It aims to recognize African Americans who show exceptional leadership by shaping the history, quality of life and culture of West Michigan communities.

“We stand on the shoulders of these giants and salute their accomplishments. We honor them and look to inspire others to follow in their steps and be the leaders of tomorrow.”



There are a dozen different GIANT awards, each named after a local “giant” to serve as a memorial to their notable service and leadership.

Different awards include the Floyd Skinner Justice Award, the Walter Coe Public Service Award, the Phyllis Scott Activist Award and the Hattie Beverly Education Award.

Plus, one person wins the top award "Giant Among Giants," which Reverend Jerry Bishop took home this year.

Qualities that GRCC says best portray the essence of a GIANT nominee include advocate, commitment, honesty, innovative, measurable excellence, optimism, perseverance, selflessness and vision.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Junior GIANT and Milo M. Brown Memorial scholarships.

The Junior GIANT Cedric Ward Leadership Scholarship – awarded to a senior student in the Kent Intermediate School District, along with the Junior GIANT Dr. Patricia Pulliam Leadership Scholarship – awarded to a current college student, were established in 2017.

Michael Johnson and Mylece Brown Wilson established the Milo M. Brown Memorial Scholarship back in 1987.

GRCC’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion accepted nominations for this year’s awards until October 31, 2023.

