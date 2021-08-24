GRCC celebrates building renovations with ribbon-cutting ceremonies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday was a day of long-awaited celebrations at Grand Rapids Community College as the school highlighted the work to update four buildings on campus.

GRCC officially cut the ribbon on the buildings Tuesday, but many of them have been open for months. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the ceremonies.

The renovation projects include the nearly 100-year-old Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall, Steven C. Ender Hall, Custer Alumni House, and Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center.

The addition to the tech center adds another 18,000 square feet of space for machine tool and data center labs.

Staff members say these changes will have a big impact on the education students can get at GRCC.

The updated facilities won't just benefit GRCC students. The tech center is used by high school students across west Michigan, as well as Ferris State University.

