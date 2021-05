GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A principal in Grandville was feeling the force Tuesday.

Principal David Martini of Cummings Elementary School dressed up as Darth Vader today in celebration of his favorite day of the year: May 4.

Principal Martini spent the morning greeting students in full costume as they arrived at school.

Casie Bunce Principal David Martini

“He does this every year,” said Casie Bunce. “He is an amazing principal. You should see him on Halloween. The year the Greatest Showman came out he was the lead role! It was amazing!”