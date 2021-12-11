Grand Rapids yard waste drop-off now open through winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The hours of Grand Rapids' yard waste drop-off site will be extended throughout this winter, according to a city spokesperson.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 13, the site, located at 2001 Butterworth St. SW, will be open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for the winter months.

The site typically opens in early April and closes after the second Saturday in December.

The site is open to Grand Rapids residents only, as visitors of the site must bring proof of residence when visiting the site.

Those with further questions of the site can call 311 or 616-456-3000. More information about the site can be found here.

