Grand Rapids' World of Winter festival returns with massive ice sculpture reveal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular winter-focused festival returns to Grand Rapids this weekend.

Now in its 7th year, the two-month festival brings a little light to a season that sees the sun set early with light-based art from around the world, live performances and activities for the whole family.

World of Winter will kick off its annual Ice Breaker Event with the reveal of the largest ice sculpture of the year, featuring over 5,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This is free and open to the public.

The community-voted sculpture will be revealed live on Friday, Jan. 10, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

This year's centerpiece sculpture was selected through a public community vote, allowing Grand Rapids neighbors to help shape the installation. The final design will remain a surprise until its official unveiling at the event.

Created by the award-winning artists at Ice Guru Events, the stars of the Food Network series Ice Brigade, the sculpture represents weeks of planning, engineering, and precision carving. With more than 5,000 pounds of ice, the installation showcases the scale, creativity, and technical expertise behind large-format ice art.

