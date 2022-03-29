Grand Rapids woman sentenced to prison for human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman who admitted to human trafficking has been sentenced to prison.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Vanessa Phillips was sentenced Monday to 38 months to 15 years in prison, with credit for 147 days served.

Phillips, along with Robert Grigsby from Wayland, previously pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking, forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity.

Grigsby was sentenced earlier this month to 57 months to 15 years in prison.

“My office will continue to investigate and hold accountable anyone who tries to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit,” Nessel said. “We appreciate our local partnerships with agencies like the Wayland Police Department that make it possible to pursue these cases.”

Wayland Police began their investigation into the matter in October 2018, which ended in the discovery of evidence of illegal activities relating to trafficking and commercial sexual activity.

The two were accused of conducting a criminal enterprise comprised of prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous women in Grigsby's home in Wayland, and other locations throughout the greater Grand Rapids area.