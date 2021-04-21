Grand Rapids woman dies after eluding officers at reckless speeds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Wyoming police officer spotted a car with no license plate that matched the description of a stolen vehicle early this morning in the vicinity of 44th Street and Division Avenue, according to Wyoming Police.

We’re told the vehicle sped off and ran a red light on Division and 36th Street at a high rate of speed, eluding officers for a brief time.

Authorities say the vehicle was later discovered crashed in the area of Division Avenue and Alger Street.

Wyoming police tell us the vehicle struck a light pole after the driver lost control upon hitting a boulevard median.

We’re told the driver, identified as 18-year-old Shynia Jones from Grand Rapids, was ejected. Authorities say she died despite attempts to save her life.

Investigation reportedly concluded that the crashed vehicle was not the stolen vehicle. It is not yet known why Jones made an attempt to flee from officers.

