Grand Rapids will host beginner-friendly kayaking trips on Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will host beginner-friendly kayaking demos and guided trips in the Grand River in August and September.

The series will kick off with a free demo day at the lagoon at Riverside Park and follow with guided trips on the Grand River, according to a news release Thursday.

Lagoon Days will happen Aug. 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the lagoon at Riverside Park with free, 20-minute kayaking demos.

Single and tandem kayaks will be available to use on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kayakers need to be at least 18 years old to kayak alone. Children ages 7-11 must be in a tandem kayak with an adult.

The parks and recreation department’s lifeguard certified staff will be on site with kayaks, paddles, flotation devices and tips on using the kayaks.

In addition to Lagoon Days, the parks and recreation department will also host 90-minute guided kayaking trips down the Grand River and in the lagoon.

Kayak Adventures will happen on Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., as well as on Sept. 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Kayakers will depart and return to Riverside Park boat launch #1.

Up to 12 adults can participate in Kayak Adventures, which are $30 for Grand Rapids residents and $40 for nonresidents.

Basic instruction, a kayak paddle and personal flotation device and a lifeguard certified staff member are provided for each trip.

Parks & Recreation Director David Marquardt says the kayaking programs are part of a larger goal to reconnect all members of the community to the Grand River as restoration efforts take shape.

“These programs are a great way to teach our community members about water safety, water quality and the many ways you can enjoy the Grand River in its present state and in the future,” Marquardt said.

More information, including registration, for Lagoon Days and Kayak Adventures can be found on the city’s website.