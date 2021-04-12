Grand Rapids Water Protectors clean up local parks for Earth Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Volunteers with Grand Rapids Water Protectors helped to clean up Plaster Creek Family Park in Wyoming this past weekend.

"I think it’s important to clean up these areas because water is all connected this is the plaster creek area, goes into the Grand River, the Grand River to Lake Michigan," said organizer Brandy Reyes. "Storm drains in the area go into this creek. Hard to imagine but we got 20 Hefty Bags full and we were here for less than two hours, we had 8 people so that’s a significant amount of trash and there is still trash out there."

The cleanup is a part of the group's annual celebration for Earth Month, as they'll be cleaning up parks around the city every Sunday for the remainder of the month.

After cleaning up parks on the city's southside (Plaster Creek Family Park yesterday and MacKay-Jaycees Park last week), the group will move on to cleaning up parks on the northside the next two Sundays.

They will be cleaning up Ah-Nab-Awen Park and the Grand River Watershed next Sunday (April 18th) from 1:30-3:30 PM before cleaning up Highland Park and the Coldbrook Creek Watershed at the same time the following week.

If you are looking to help with the clean-up or get involved with the group, you can reach out to the group on Facebook.