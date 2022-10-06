Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is alerting residents of a water outage on the northwest side of the city.

We’re told the outage was caused as a result of a water main break.

City officials say the outage affects the following areas:

Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.

Covell Avenue between Stone Hills and Fourth Street.

Brandon Drive between Covell Avenue and Seventh Street.

Shawmut Boulevard between Covell Avenue and Brandon Drive.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

