Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is alerting residents of a water outage on the northwest side of the city.
We’re told the outage was caused as a result of a water main break.
City officials say the outage affects the following areas:
- Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
- Covell Avenue between Stone Hills and Fourth Street.
- Brandon Drive between Covell Avenue and Seventh Street.
- Shawmut Boulevard between Covell Avenue and Brandon Drive.
There is a current water outage on NW side of Grand Rapids that includes the following areas:
7th from Tremont to Covell (2000 to 2200)
Covell from Stone Hills to 4th (700-920)
Brandon DR from 7th to Covell (2000 to 2080)
Shawmut Blvd from Brandon DR to Covell (730 to 800) pic.twitter.com/GLM10y8LEC
— City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) October 6, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.