Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side

Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 06, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is alerting residents of a water outage on the northwest side of the city.

We’re told the outage was caused as a result of a water main break.

City officials say the outage affects the following areas:

  • Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
  • Covell Avenue between Stone Hills and Fourth Street.
  • Brandon Drive between Covell Avenue and Seventh Street.
  • Shawmut Boulevard between Covell Avenue and Brandon Drive.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

