Grand Rapids Victims Services Unit making room for leadership position

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department will soon be able to expand its services.

The city approved funding for it to hire a Victims Services Manager.

The GRPD Victim Services Unit is meant to help support victims of crime, especially violent crime.

Services it provides include being present during law enforcement interviews as a supportive presence.

They can help connect victims with agencies that help with housing, food, clothing, financial assistance, legal aid, and other resources as necessary.

The program recently received a $500k federal grant to help support services and the new role. The role includes a salary range of $94,533 – $124,261.

GRPD said it needed to create a role to help direct the overall operations and coordinate volunteer advocates.

"I'm glad to see this continuation of a accessible and responsive public safety service, public safety system, that looks at the importance of policing but also looks at, and also looks at the necessary support to the victims, their families, and their restitution in the community," said Second Ward Commissioner, Milinda Ysasi.

According to the Agenda Action Request submitted on January 14 by Randi Bowers-Payne, Director of Human Resources Human Resources for the City of Grand Rapids, this role would not only manage the unit's administration and compliance but steer community engagement and project management, as well as create a high-risk team to intervene in cases of domestic violence.

