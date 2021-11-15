Grand Rapids Value City Furniture relocates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Value City Furniture announced on Nov. 15, 2021, the relocation of its Grand Rapids store to a larger location.

The store being relocated is currently at Kentwood Towne Center and will be moved to 4375 28th Street SE, Kentwood.

“We are excited about the relocation of our Grand Rapids store to offer customers a better, more personalized shopping experience,” said Jonathan Schottenstein, President of Value City Furniture, Inc. “This new space will allow us to highlight our Designer Looks line that infuses incredible high-quality design and style that aligns with our core belief – that everyone has a right to a well-furnished life.”

According to the furniture retailer, the new location is about 60 percent larger than the Kentwood Towne Center and is a ten-minute drive from downtown Grand Rapids.

The store will also have customizable sofas and sectionals made in the United States, and ComforTECH power reclining furniture with features including dual or triple power reclining and built-in phone charging ports.