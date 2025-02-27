Grand Rapids unemployment office moving to temp location for renovations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) office in Grand Rapids will move to a temporary location while its main office undergoes renovations.

The building, located on Plainfield Avenue near 4 Mile Road, is expected to be closed for roughly a month starting Monday.

We’re told the temporary office will share a space with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at the Kent County Human Services complex on MLK Jr. Street.

Those who have appointments scheduled will be notified of the move. Telephone and virtual appointments will not be impacted.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube