Grand Rapids trunk or treat delights kids of all abilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At a special trunk or treat event in Grand Rapids, everyone was included.

Clock Mobility, a company that specializes in mobility assistance, hosted an inclusive trunk or treat event so all kids can get in on the fun. Creative trunks — from an animatronic dinosaur to floating candles — brought Halloween cheer to all who saw them.

Kids were given the choice to receive candy or a toy while they enjoyed cider and doughnuts. There was even a photo booth.

This was the event’s third year, with attendance doubling last year’s 250 trick-or-treaters.

“I worked with a lot of parents of kids with special needs and found out, ‘Why aren't you going to these?’ Well, they're usually outside. It's cold; it's crowded,” says organizer Thea Hoolsema. “If their kids are tube fed, they can't have candy. … It's not an opportunity that's completely inclusive for everyone in their family.”

“It's nice that it's inside beaded, because when any kid gets cold, especially Maggie, it's just harder to move your body,” says Melanie Rigney.

Sixteen local organizations — alongside volunteers — turned out to help make this year’s event memorable.

Visit Clock Mobility’s website for more information.

