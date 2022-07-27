GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Contractors, maintenance personnel and people who own rental property are invited to attend a free training session on how to work with lead paint in older buildings.

The first of two training seminars is scheduled to take place Thursday, July 28 at 8–9:30 a.m. at Home Repair Services.

“We are excited about the response to these classes. We know there is a need for this training locally, yet we didn’t realize how hungry local contractors, rental property owners, and others are to learn about work practices that keep kids safe from toxic lead dust,” says Grand Rapids Lead Programs Specialist Paul Haan. “That care and desire to learn is what it will take to make older homes in Grand Rapids safe for children.”

The city of Grand Rapids says property owners and contractors will be shown how to apply for Lead-Safe Certification, which is required of anyone who works on more than 2 square feet within a residence built before 1978 or 20 square feet in outdoor settings. Certification is also required to perform labor inside a pre-1978 child-frequented facility, the city adds.

