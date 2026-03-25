Grand Rapids task force discusses summer youth violence prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids community leaders and neighbors gathered Tuesday night to proactively address youth violence ahead of the summer months.

The Safe Alliance for Everyone (SAFE) task force hosted the conversation to discuss solutions to gun violence, mental health issues, and a lack of pro-social opportunities for neighbors between the ages of 15 and 24.

Grand Rapids Civilian Violence Prevention and Intervention Manager Latesha Lipscomb said the goal is to create a collaborative environment for youth.

"Our hope is to work as a collaborative in order to provide safe, brave spaces that can empower our community's children to become more educated in different areas, to have a safe space where they can fellowship and gather, and a place where they feel like they can create a sense of belonging in the city of Grand Rapids and give them something to do," Lipscomb said.

"We really work to improve quality of life through the delivery of excellent city services and community partnership," Lipscomb said.

For residents like Dalshawn Tyler, the issue of youth violence is personal.

"I lost a couple of people to gun violence," Tyler said.

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Tyler said he grew up around violence, did his time, and now wants a better life for his children.

"When you growing up in it, it's normal," Tyler said. "When you start to have kids, you become a father, you mature, you get to a certain age where you start to realize how important family is.”

Tyler hopes these community conversations will make a lasting difference for the next generation.

"Just hoping eventually we come to a space where we can raise more young black doctors and lawyers and professionals, you know, say in the city of Grand Rapids," Tyler said.

In addition to community discussions, the City of Grand Rapids and the SAFE task force are creating a gun violence memorial art installation to honor lives lost and support community healing.

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