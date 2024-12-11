Grand Rapids students 'Shop With a Hero' for program's 15th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than two dozen Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students checked items off their Christmas shopping lists Tuesday — with help from local heroes!

2024 marks the 15th year for Shop with a Hero.

Each student was given $100 to purchase gifts for family members. Officers, firefighters and dispatchers helped them pick out the perfect gifts.

Sgt. Neil Gomez, who helps organize the annual event, tells FOX 17 he never has difficulty finding volunteers.

"I put this email out, and quickly I get 25 emails back to ‘Hey, I want to participate in this.’ So it's awesome that we have so many people, officers and firefighters and public safety personnel, out here wanting to shop with the kids of the Grand Rapids Public School system," says Sergeant Gomez. "We love seeing the smile on the kids’ faces. And hope everybody has a great holiday."



Sergeant Gomez adds they love supporting kids during the annual event, saying it’s a great opportunity to connect with the people they serve.

