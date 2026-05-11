GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 900 Grand Rapids Public Schools students are getting a unique opportunity to paddle the Grand River this week as part of "The Grand Canoe Experience."

The program is a partnership between the city's Parks & Recreation Department, GR Outside, and Grand Rapids Public Schools. Students from across the district are spending the day at Riverside Park learning about local wildlife, conservation, and boat building, while exploring the river in 9-passenger canoes.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Grand Rapids Public Schools scholars enjoy the canoe experience in Riverside Park on May 11, 2026

"There's no better way to learn than in nature and being hands-on," said Sam Truby, the director of GR Outside.

"Most of the kids have never canoed before, and to just spend a couple of hours out in the park, you know, it reduces stress, it improve, improves performance at school. I, I like to think they go away feeling a little better about their day," said Truby.

Watch: Grand Rapids scholars take to the water

Grand Rapids students paddle the Grand River in week-long outdoor program

The program is now in its 8th year and runs every day this week through Friday.

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