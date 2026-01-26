Grand Rapids students learn life-saving CPR skills through Heart Association donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Grand Rapids Preparatory Academy have been learning how to save lives through a generous donation from the American Heart Association.

In honor of Heart Month beginning soon, the nonprofit donated eight CPR kits to the school. Grand Rapids Preparatory Academy has been teaching hands-only CPR for six of its seven years in operation.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Students at Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy learn hands-only CPR.

According to the Heart Association, this method has been just as effective as conventional CPR. The organization said removing the breathwork component actually boosts the rate of bystanders stepping in to perform CPR.

"The data shows that the earlier CPR is initiated, the amount of recovery from incident to discharge is going to be 2 to 3 times greater. And so the more we can get our scholars educated in CPR, the better it is, not only for their families, but families that surround them," said Jolinda Lucas, health PE educator and middle school athletic director.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Students at Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy learn hands-only CPR.

The school has already taught the hands-only method to 1,500 students. Another 850 students should be trained just this year thanks to the donation. The kits also included AEDs, which students will also train on.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

