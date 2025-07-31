Grand Rapids snack food plant scheduled to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids manufacturing facility is set to close.

In a press release on Thursday, Utz Brands, a Pennsylvania-based snack food company, announced it planned to close its Grand Rapids plant, reducing the number of its plants from eight to seven.

"While these types of decisions are never easy, they are necessary steps to streamline our operations and strengthen our supply chain for the long-term," said Utz CEO Howard Friedman in a statement.

"We are deeply grateful for the contributions of our Grand Rapids team and are committed to supporting them through this transition."

The Grand Rapids facility is located at 219 Canton Street SW, near the intersection of Buchanan Ave and Hall Street.

Manufacturing operations will cease on January 30, 2026 and warehousing operations will cease on May 26, 2026.

"It's small, but that doesn't mean it's not meaningful to the people who are working there," said Paul Isely, the associate dean for Grand Valley State University's Seidman College of Business.

Isely said the plant's closure is perhaps connected to a larger economic picture, citing "thousands" of manufacturing jobs lost in Grand Rapids over the past year and "more than 25,000" manufacturing jobs lost in Michigan over the past two years.

"There's lots of uncertainty in the US economy," Isely said. "Firms are looking to make sure that that they aren't spending money they don't need to spend."

While Utz brands like On The Border Tortilla Chips and TGI Fridays Cheddar Baked Potato Skins will still be available on the shelves at grocery stores in Grand Rapids, the making of these salty snacks will be based elsewhere.

"It’s going to impact the people who work at the plant more than almost anyone else," Isely said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube