Grand Rapids shelter turns to community as water advisory continues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bottled water is in short supply around Grand Rapids, and Degage Ministries is calling out for donations.

The shelter says it had roughly two cases left following the major lunch rush Monday as many people were looking to drink from bottled water.

"We're just grateful that we're part of a generous community that steps up when there's a need and cares about the most vulnerable in our community when there is a need," Degage Ministries Executive Director Thelma Ensink said.

She explains they serve about 450 meals a day. As they wait for more water, the Grand Rapids shelter says it's going to get creative.

They turned to using their equipment as items to help boil water, like the machine that helps boil eggs.

Once the water is cooled, they put it into coolers for later use. It's been years since they were under a boil advisory, but Thelma adds they've had to adapt before.

"So right now we're doing okay, but we're asking our community to donate bottles of water if they're able to do so and just drop them right off here at the shelter just to make sure we have enough supplies. Should this go on for a few days," Ensink added.

You can drop bottled water at 139 Sheldon Ave. The city says Wednesday is the earliest people could consider drinking city water safely.

READ MORE: Grand Rapidians grapple with boil-water advisory

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube