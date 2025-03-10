Grand Rapids seeks artist to design, create sculpture for Heritage Hill Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all sculptors! The city of Grand Rapids wants to add a sculpture to Heritage Hill Park, and they want you to create it!

The city says the Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with the Heritage Hill Association to make the project a reality with a $15,000 budget.

“We’re looking for a piece that brings together the Heritage Hill neighborhood, community input, and the final park design,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “We’re excited to see who will bring this vision to life in their own unique way that celebrates the neighborhood and continues to improve the park space.”

If you’re up to the task, apply online by March 28 at 5 p.m.

We’re told all sculptors aged 18 and older may pitch their ideas but Grand Rapids residents will be granted special consideration. Sculptors may apply in groups if desired.

Heritage Hill residents will determine which artist will bring their vision to life after stakeholders narrow the pool down to three candidates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube