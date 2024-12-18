Grand Rapids Rise players visit kids staying at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Rise players swung by Mary Free Bed (MFB) to surprise its younger patients!

The rehabilitation hospital says Sherridan Atkinson, Jena Otec and Erika Pritchard visited staff and patients, and tossed a volleyball with kids during their tour.

“It’s amazing to see people’s dedication to serve other people and help them get their lives back,” says Atkinson.

We’re told the local athletes toured the inpatient unit, the recreational therapy area, the Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports department and the Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics office during their visit.

