Grand Rapids restaurant vandalized overnight, but open today

The Candied Yam
Damaged windows and shattered glass inside The Candied Yam restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant was open for business Saturday, after being vandalized overnight.

On Saturday morning, The Candied Yam posted on its its Facebook page that two doors and six windows had been broken at its newly opened location at 932 S. Division Ave.

The post said a suspect was apprehended within a half hour, thanks to surveillance cameras and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Cleanup crews spent hours removing broken glass and the restaurant opened for business at its normal time of 11:30 a.m.

The post concluded by saying: "We ask that you please keep The Candied Yam, the community and the perpetrator in your thoughts and prayers. We all need them."

