Grand Rapids ranks No. 5 best party city in Great Lakes area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has been ranked among the best party cities in the Great Lakes area.

The city ranks fifth overall based on how many bars, music events, hotels, strip clubs, nightclubs, casinos and late-night restaurants per 10,000 people, according to BonusFinder.com.

Average prices for hotel stays, alcoholic beverages and cab rides were also taken into consideration.

We’re told more than 100 party cities in the U.S. were examined for the study.

“Everybody thinks they know where the big party towns and cities are but more often than not those well-known cities, that everyone automatically thinks of, can end up being a bit of an anti-climax,” says Managing Director Fintan Costello. “What we wanted to uncover in this research is where your best chances of having a good time would be, without the endless lines of queues to get in somewhere, and it has thrown up some really interesting results.”

The top 13 best party cities in the Great Lakes are listed as follows:



Peoria, IL (7.53/10) Akron, OH (7.02/10) Toledo, OH (6.93/10) Wayne, IN (6.93/10) Grand Rapids, MI (6.83/10) Indianapolis, IN (6.8/10) Milwaukee, WI (6.76/10) Cincinnati, OH (6.75/10) Cleveland, OH (6.71/10) Madison, WI (6.66/10) Detroit, MI (6.62/10) Columbus, OH (6.61/10) Chicago, IL (6.18/10)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube