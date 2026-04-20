Grand Rapids Public Schools unveils its first seven electric school buses to improve student transport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools unveiled its first seven electric school buses on Monday, rolling out a quieter and more sustainable option for student transportation.

The switch to electric vehicles is fueled by a $5.2 million federal EPA grant and an additional $1.5 million from the state. District officials said the move means better air quality, lower fuel costs, and a calmer ride for students.

The district will eventually have a total of 15 electric buses in service, with the remaining eight arriving soon.

The electric buses are the latest innovation in student transportation for the district, alongside new bus cameras launched last month to stop drivers from blowing past stopped buses.

"It represents innovation, sustainability, and a shared commitment for healthier communities and brighter futures for all of our scholars," Consumer Energy's Katrina Springer Terry said.

"This is exactly what we mean by reimagining GRPS," Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said. "This is progress. This is partnership and most importantly this is about creating better opportunities and a safer experiences for our scholars every day."

The new electric buses are set to hit the road for their first routes this week.

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