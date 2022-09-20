Grand Rapids Public Schools' Turkey Trot hits 30!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready for the 30th annual Turkey Trot? We are!

The Thanksgiving tradition helps you burn off the bird before all the eating starts— plus you'll be helping kids.

Trotters raise money for Grand Rapids Public Schools student-athletes— allowing them to play without having to pay fees associated with their sport.

It's a 5k run/walk through downtown Grand Rapids, crossing the river and back as you make your way to the finish line.

The day's events include the LMCU Mini-Trot— a free run/walk for kids!

Sign up now— the Turkey Trot hits the streets November 24th.