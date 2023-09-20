Grand Rapids Public Schools staff member who died after accident on Tuesday identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools staff member who died after an accident on the job on Tuesday has been identified as 59-year-old Mike DeLano.

According to Grand Rapids Public Schools, DeLano died after suffering injuries in an accident on a riding lawn mower. A preliminary review showed that he was mowing grass surrounding Brigg’s Field, when the mower fell over a retaining wall. Although witnesses and first responders attempted to help DeLano, the efforts to save his life were not successful.

DeLano had worked for the school district for nearly two years.

“That man would do anything for anybody,” said DeLano’s supervisor Brad Bennett. “He never quit smiling. He gave you 100% every day… I can’t think of anyone that wouldn’t have loved Mike. He was just that kind of guy. Mike loved to mow… He was so proud of everything he did. When he got done he loved to show it off.”

“There’s certain people that you look forward to seeing… He was always in a good mood,” said John Schultz, a painter on the GRPS facilities team. “He kind of led me to believe that this was the best job he had ever had… He was super proud to be working here.”

“He was just such a sweet guy – a gentle giant,” said Ronnie Sluiter, the head secretary for the facilities and operations team. “I consider us a family. To me it’s like losing a family member. I’m broken hearted that we lost him. I’m thankful I got the opportunity to know him.”

“My heart breaks for Mike’s beautiful and loving family,” said GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “They are hurting and we are doing all we can to ensure they have all of the support and resources they need during this difficult time. From talking to them and his teammates at GRPS it is clear that he was a man who cared deeply for those he touched. We were lucky to have him on our team and I thank his family for sharing his talents with our scholars and the greater community.”

Funeral arrangements for DeLano have not yet been finalized.

