Grand Rapids Public Schools installs stop-arm cameras on 135 buses to catch drivers passing illegally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is taking aim at one of the most dangerous moments of the day for students: getting on and off the school bus.

The district and Dean Transportation partnered with BusPatrol to install stop-arm cameras on 135 buses at no cost to the district. The technology is designed to catch drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus.

WATCH: School buses in Grand Rapids get new traffic cameras

Grand Rapids schools install stop-arm cameras on 135 buses

Footage will go to the Grand Rapids Police Department for review before citations are issued. A portion of the ticket revenue will be used to pay for the program.

"We view the school bus as an extension of the classroom, and it deserves the same level of care, protection and accountability," Grand Rapids Public School Superintendent Leadriane Roby said.

The program also adds interior cameras to help resolve incidents on board, which was a top request from parents.

"Slowing down, stopping for a bus and driving responsibly are simple actions that children to protect children, saves lives when drivers do the right thing, everyone gets home safely, and that is a responsibility we share as a community," Grand Rapids Police Department Interim Chief Joe Trigg said.

The program's five-week warning period begins the week of March 23, and enforcement starts April 27.

Data shows that more than 2,200 drivers illegally pass a stopped school bus in Michigan on a single day, adding up to over 400,000 violations each year.

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