Grand Rapids Public Schools asks voters to approve a sinking fund millage for infrastructure repairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is asking voters to approve a sinking fund millage on the August ballot to address infrastructure needs across the district.

Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby says the proposal would free up money currently being pulled from the general fund for building repairs and upgrades.

"This is an opportunity for our district to receive additional dollars for HVAC, safety and security, roof repairs, all those things that are needed for our organization that come out of the general fund right now," Roby said.

MATT WITKOS

The sinking fund would be a new tax of .95 mills on properties within the city, lasting 10 years. The district says it would generate $7 million annually. For a $300,000 home, the cost would be nearly $12 a month.

If the measure fails, Roby says the district would have to continue covering those costs from its general fund — a situation she describes as having a ripple effect.

"Then we will have to continue these resources out of our general fund, which has kind of a domino impact on how we're able to support enrichment in the classroom, how we're able to stay competitive with salaries for our teachers, for how we're able to do the things that we still need to do for our district, so that our young people can continue to learn in the best environment," Roby said.

A similar millage was approved by voters in 2011 but has since expired. GRPS currently carries a total millage rate of 3.85 mills. The district says that even if the new millage is approved, 20 other districts within Kent County would still have higher rates.

Fox 17 Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby

Roby says she hopes the district's track record will resonate with voters.

"Our broader Grand Rapids community has been so supportive of the district in the past with other initiatives that we've taken under, and we want to continue to be good stewards of those resources," Roby said.

She added a direct message to voters ahead of Election Day.

"Look at the work that we've done over the last five years, and make a decision that suits your conscience and what you want for your community," Roby said.

"I want to make sure that our district is set up for success in the best possible way," Roby said.

Absentee and early in-person voting is underway. Polls officially open next Tuesday.

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