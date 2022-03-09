Grand Rapids Public Schools adjusts graduation requirements for current school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has passed a resolution to adjust graduation requirements for high school seniors.

A spokesperson with the school district says the measure passed with a unanimous vote, adding the following changes will only affect the 2021–22 school year:

Graduates must fulfill all district requirements involving dual enrollment and early and middle college programs.

Students must earn 18 credits to graduate (previously 22).

Students who had not taken the Michigan Merit Exam in their junior year who were initially expected to take the exam last spring will no longer be required to take it in order to graduate.

We’re told students and their families will be notified of the amendments.

