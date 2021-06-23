Grand Rapids public pools, splash pads will be open 4th of July weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City of Grand Rapids non-emergency offices and departments will be closed Monday, July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday.

All Grand Rapids Public Library locations will also be closed, according to a news release Wednesday.

However, the city’s three public pools and 14 splash pads will remain open during the holiday weekend.

Pools are open July 4 from noon to 4 p.m. and July 5 from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Splash pads are open during normal hours July 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition, the city’s yard waste drop-off site is open Friday and Saturday.

Summer hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The drop-off site is for Grand Rapids residents only and a valid ID proving residency is required.

Refuse, yard waste and recycling collections will take place Monday, July 5 with no delay in service.