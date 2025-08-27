Grand Rapids Public Museum's carousel renovation nears completion with accessibility focus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum's Spillman Carousel is getting a major makeover, with renovations to both the historic ride and its home in the Cook Carousel Pavilion expected to be complete later this year.

The project, which began about two years ago as part of the museum's riverfront expansion, goes far beyond simply restoring the carousel's painted horses and mechanical gears. Museum President and CEO Dale Robertson says the entire renovation is focused on making the attraction both physically and cognitively accessible.

"I'm not aware of a permanent structure anywhere in the nation that is designed just like this. And of course, it was done in cooperation with local experts, disability advocates, occupational therapists, autism specialists, all had input into how we designed everything on this river front, including this building here," Robertson said.

The accessibility improvements include several new features designed to welcome all visitors. Chariots have been added to the carousel, allowing people who use wheelchairs to ride alongside traditional horses. Noise dampeners have been installed throughout the room to create a more sensory-friendly environment, and a new ramp design provides better access to the attraction.

Earlier this month, FOX 17 got a sneak peek at the restoration work being done on the carousel horses. Now, the full scope of the project is coming into view as the museum prepares for the grand reopening.

Robertson said the museum hopes to open the riverfront expansion in late fall, though the timeline could be pushed back to early winter.

