Grand Rapids Public Library reducing open hours due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library is shifting its hours for the second time during the pandemic.

The board of commissioners voted to reduce hours at all locations starting Thursday, Jan. 20.

This comes just four months after GRPL resumed normal hours.

They say the libraries are facing staffing shortages because of the surge of COVID-19 cases and making the change now lowers the chance of unexpected closings.

“Due to the spike in community spread of COVID-19, GRPL is facing staffing shortages, like so many other businesses in our city,” remarked Library Director John McNaughton. “This temporary reduction in hours alleviates the need for unexpected closings and allows for a more flexible staffing model.”

Branches will open at their usual times each day but will now close at 6 p.m., other than the main library, which will close at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Ottawa Hills, Madison Square, West Side and Van Belkum branches will be closed on Saturdays.

GRPL curbside pick-up service will be available during open hours at the Yankee Clipper, Seymour and West Leonard branches.

GRPL also says in-person programming has shifted to virtual mode.

For more information on virtual programming and curbside pickup visit the Grand Rapids Public Library’s website.