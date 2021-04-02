Grand Rapids Public Library offers new ways to get materials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library is now offering two new ways to get library materials.

GRPL Delivered is a home delivery service and GRPL Hold Lockers provide 24/7 access to pick up library holds, a news release said Friday.

Both new services are available to all GRPL card holders and are funded by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.

For patrons who have trouble getting to the library, GRPL Delivered brings the library to them.

Library staff selects an assortment of books or movies based on the patron’s interests and mails three to five items to their home.

When a patron is done with them, they can return the materials to any GRPL location or by USPS.

Items checked out through GRPL Delivered circulate for five weeks and can be renewed.

Fill out this form if interested.

The library also installed Hold Lockers at the Ottawa Hills Branch.

Hold Lockers are a self-service locker system that allows patrons to check out items they have placed on hold in a convenient, contact free method.

Patrons can select “Ottawa Hold Locker” when they place their holds.

To pick them up, they scan their library card and a locker opens with their material in it.

Lockers are outside the library and accessible anytime.

Hold Lockers are part of the GRPL To Go service, which includes curbside pickup, contactless printing, faxing, scanning and copying and other contactless services.