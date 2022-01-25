Grand Rapids Public Library launches vinyl collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vinyl records are being added to the Grand Rapids Public Library collection at the West Side and Main Libraries.

“We had been exploring adding vinyl to our collection for some time and we saw this as an opportunity to create an experience,” remarked Jen VanderHeide GRPL’s Collection Services Coordinator. “These new spaces are relaxing spots to listen to vinyl, leisurely browse, and discuss great music.”

According to the library, both the West Side and Main Libraries have stations for visitors to listen to albums and use turntables. Additionally, patrons can borrow portable record players and check out up to five records at one time.

“This is a great way to explore new music without the investment,” continued VanderHeide. “Whether you prefer your music on vinyl, CD, or streaming, GRPL has thousands of titles to borrow for free.”

More information can be found online.