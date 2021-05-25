Grand Rapids Public Library expanding hours next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Library will offer extended hours at all locations – including Thursday hours – beginning June 7.

The library has been open with limited hours since February because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all areas of the Main Library will reopen for browsing, according to a news release Tuesday.

Other service enhancements starting June 7 include:

Eliminating the appointment requirement in the Local History Department

Expanding patron maximums – including the number of people in the building and length of time in the building

Continuing GRPL To Go curbside pickup service at the Main Library and the West Leonard, Yankee Clipper and Seymour branches

Friends of the Library used book sales available at all locations

GRPL will continue to offer free printing, faxing, copying and scanning services at all locations.

Free WiFi, hotspots and public computers are also available.