Grand Rapids Public Library announces 2023 selection for annual reading program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has announced 2023’s literary selection for its annual reading program.

This year, participating fifth graders will read Isaiah Dunn is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist, according to GRPL.

We’re told the One Book, One City for Kids program aims to instill a lifelong passion for reading and explore the ideas and themes posed by each year’s assigned title.

GRPL says all fifth graders attending Grand Rapids Public Schools will be given a copy of Isaiah Dunn is My Hero, which will be discussed in class. The library adds teachers will be offered a guide that will assist with discussions about the book.

Written by a Michigan author, Isaiah Dunn is My Hero tells the story of a boy who finds his father’s journal, which is comprised of stories involving a superhero whose powers originate from beans and rice.

Kelly J. Baptist won the We Need Diverse Books short story contest in 2015 for “The Beans and Rice Chronicles of Isaiah Dunn.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube