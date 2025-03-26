Grand Rapids protesters oppose planned changes to Social Security

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple dozen people held a rally Wednesday outside Grand Rapids’ Social Security office on Knapp Street.

The protest was held in opposition to proposed changes to Social Security. This comes after the Social Security administration announced last month it would downsize its staff by around 7,000 people.

Dozens of offices in the U.S. are also poised to shut down, part of the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) mission to reduce fraud and waste under Elon Musk’s direction.

“I'm standing up for our Social Security. I get a monthly paycheck and I want to make sure everybody gets a paycheck when the time comes,” says Deb Burcar.

“We just really want Social Security to stay at least how it was,” says Sandra Talsma.

Beginning March 31, new rules will require millions of social security recipients to verify their identities in person. That applies to current recipients who need to update direct deposit information, as well as new applicants.

