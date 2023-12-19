Grand Rapids programs part of $50M grants to serve kids, teens outside of school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eleven programs in Grand Rapids will see a big boost thanks to funding from the State of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Education awarded $50M to 130 organizations across the state to serve the youth in their community.

“This investment is critical to realizing the positive youth outcomes we want to see in this community,” said Christy Knetsch, executive director of New City Kids: Grand Rapids and Expanded Learning Opportunities (ELO) Network Chair-Elect.



Here's a list of Grand Rapids programs benefitting from the funding:

Baxter Community Center*

Bridge Street Ministries*

Camp Blodgett*

Grand Valley State University*

New City Kids*

Oakdale Neighbors

Refugee Education Center

STEM Greenhouse*

The Edge Urban Fellowship

The Other Way Ministries

YMCA - by way of State Alliance of YMCAs* *Indicates an ELO Network member program.

Prior to issuing funding, officials from the MI DOE and the newly established Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) and the Michigan Afterschool Partnership (MASP) traversed the state increasing awareness of the opportunity, thereby increasing the number of programs benefitting.

Each grant goes towards providing extended learning and enrichment opportunities before and after school and during the summer.

Here's a comprehensive break down of the programs and funding:

Exhibit a OST Approved Competitive Grants Copy by WXMI on Scribd