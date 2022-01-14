Watch
Grand Rapids posts video of committee members exercising during meeting

City of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Committee of the Whole members with Fitness Instructor Amy Kwaiser
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 20:46:40-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ Committee of the Whole took a moment to loosen up and get their bodies moving during a meeting Tuesday morning!

In a video posted to social media, Parks and Recreation Fitness Instructor Amy Kwaiser led committee members in a warmup session “to promote health and wellness among our employees,” the city of Grand Rapids writes.

The city says the Parks & Rec department has more than 30 adult-fitness classes available in person as well as virtually.

